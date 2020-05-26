Joseph A. Dombrowski Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dombrowski, Jr., Joseph A. Age 61. Late of Hegewisch. Passed away May 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine. Loving "bonus dad" of Michael (Deborah) Granado and David (Nicole Obregon) Granado. Cherished gramps of Jennessa (Andrew), Michael, Jr., and Arrianna. Dear brother of Marie (Peter) Chico, John (Deborah) Dombrowski, and Rebecca Dombrowski. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joe was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. Visitation Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.), St. John. Funeral Services will be held privately for the family. Please note due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and capacity guidelines per the state and county will be followed. For more information, 219-365-3474 or: www.elmwoodchapel.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved