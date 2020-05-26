Dombrowski, Jr., Joseph A. Age 61. Late of Hegewisch. Passed away May 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine. Loving "bonus dad" of Michael (Deborah) Granado and David (Nicole Obregon) Granado. Cherished gramps of Jennessa (Andrew), Michael, Jr., and Arrianna. Dear brother of Marie (Peter) Chico, John (Deborah) Dombrowski, and Rebecca Dombrowski. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joe was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. Visitation Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.), St. John. Funeral Services will be held privately for the family. Please note due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and capacity guidelines per the state and county will be followed. For more information, 219-365-3474 or: www.elmwoodchapel.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2020.