Bochniak, Joseph A. Age 82. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Muscarello). Devoted father of Anthony (Elizabeth), Edward (Annie), Janet (Thomas) Simmonds, and Robert (Donna). Loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of three. Many years of service with Nabisco Brands-Chicago. Former fire and police commissioner (Village of Alsip) and longtime member of Our Lady of the Ridge choir. Private burial serviceTuesday,March 24, 2020. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Stay home and stay well. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book atwww.palosgaidasfh(708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020