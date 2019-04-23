|
Orozco, Jose V. "Chepe" Age 75, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, beloved husband for 48 years to Esther (nee Villaseñor); loving father of Jose Antonio (Grace) Orozco and Joaquin (Emy) Orozco; cherished grandfather of Julia, Enya, Nicholas, and Isabella; devoted son of the late Jose and the late Maria; dearest brother of Jesus, Ruben, Enrique, Rigo, Jorge, and the late Raphael; dear uncle of Marychuy and Lurdes, and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem), Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com, 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2019