Jose M. Malagon Sr.
Malagon Sr. , Jose M.

Jose M. Malagon Sr., age 63, died Oct. 24, in Uriangato, Mexico. He is survived by his three children: Jose (Rebecca) Malagon, Sandra Malagon and Elvia Malagon; his grandson, Andres; his six sisters: Graciela Lemus, Alicia Malagon, Martha (Fidencio) Villagomez, Maria Malagon, Socorro (Rigoberto) Guzman, Josefina Malagon; four brothers: Luis (Guadalupe) Malagon, Miguel Angel (Elia) Malagon, Ramiro (Marina) Malagon and Antonio Malagon. Preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Malagon and Francisca Malagon, and his brother, Eduardo R. Malagon. Funeral services are pending and will be limited to family due to COVID-19 precautions. Mr. Malagon immigrated from Mexico to the United States in the 1970s and for many years worked as a laborer at Actin, Inc., in East Chicago, Indiana. His dream was to give his children educational opportunities he was never able to obtain. All three of his children graduated from college. He loved cars, traveling and was an avid soccer fan. You could usually hear him laughing while watching Tom & Jerry cartoons, Mr. Bean and America's Funniest Home Videos. He was a deeply religious man and liked going on mission trips. He will be missed.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
