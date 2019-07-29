|
|
Leos, Jose Luis Age 46, of Hillside; Police Officer, Skokie Police Department; Veteran, US Navy; former Police Officer, Berkelely Police Department. Beloved husband of Catalina (nee Barajas); loving father of Jose and Alyssa; devoted son of Jose Luis and the late Maria (nee Rodriguez); dear brother of Julio (Carmen) Leos; fond uncle to many nieces and newphews. Visitation Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Haben Funeral Home, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Lying-in-State, Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m., at Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Ave., West Chicago. Interment Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Skokie Police Department Benevolent Fund, 7300 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral info: (847) 673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 29, 2019