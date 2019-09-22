|
|
Cardoso, Jose 80, of Elmwood Park, passed away Sept. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Albina Cardoso (nee Olcese); loving father of Michelle (Gus Rentas), Leslie (Louis Mautone) and Jose (Colleen) Cardoso; treasured grandfather of Nicholas and Sophia Rentas, Stephanie Stump and Rachel Mautone; devoted brother of Francisco (Aida) Cardoso, and Ariel (Ana) Cardoso and the late Yolanda, Lorenzo, Juan, Ramon, Carmen, Oscar Clemente and Blanca; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews; loyal lifelong friend of Pedro Biale. Services private. Info: (773) 472-6300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019