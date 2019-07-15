Home

Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church
8624 White Oak Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Jones Joyce Obituary
Jones, Joyce Marie (nee Zaokopny) Tinley Park, Illinois. Age 73, passed to eternal life on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Finbarr; sons, Barry (Janet) and Brendan; daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Quiroz; cherished grandchildren, Michael, Grace, Nicholas, Taran and Abby; sister, Jeanne (Lawrence) Vaillancourt; and brother, Walter Zaokopny. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, directly at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 8624 White Oak Ave., Munster, IN 46321 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Yurij Sakvuk officiating. Joyce will lie in state at the church Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery in Alsip, IL. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Parastas service. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 15, 2019
