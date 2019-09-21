|
|
Ramirez C.F.D., Jonathan C. Member of Chicago Fire Department Bureau of Logistics. Beloved husband of Paula (nee Balnis); loving Father of David (fiancée Princess Karen Galano) Ramirez, Jason (Samantha) Ramirez and Vanessa (fiancé Edward Kodatt) Ramirez; proud grandfather of Rylann; cherished son of Sharon Ramirez and stepson of Ross Haynes. Jonathan will be missed by his many family members, friends and fellow firemen. He was a member of Firefighters Local #2. Visitation is Monday, September 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). On Tuesday, Visitation is at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:15 a.m. and then we will proceed in procession to St. Rene Goupil Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jonathan's memory to , 954 W. Washington Blvd., Ste. 305, Chicago, IL 60607 or lls.org. Condolences may be sent to Jonathan's family on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. For more information: 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 21, 2019