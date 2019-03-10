|
Jacobson, Joie nee Gutman. Loving wife of Larry. Cherished mother of Beth (Eric) Schwartz, Leslie (Ari Cohen) Jacobson-Cohen and Steven (Andrea Katzman) Jacobson. Adored grandmother of Rebecca, Sarah, Ariela, Elieza, Delilah and Aviva. Dear sister of Jerry (Shelley) Gutman. Services Monday, 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, hiaschicago.org or B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim Congregation, www.bjbe.org or any animal shelter would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019