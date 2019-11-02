Home

Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Evanston, IL
View Map
Johns Downs Obituary
Downs, John Michael "Downsy" Of Chicago, IL, 82, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Son of the late John Francis Downs and Ruth (neé Farrell); brother to the late James (Betty), Joseph (Shirley) and Patricia (Tom). He was an artist and illustrator. He is survived by his loving children, Michael Thomas, Sean Patrick and Ana Maria Downs; and his cherished grandchildren, Kurtis, Taylor and Morgan; as well his partner, Darla Ward; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; and Godfather to Carmen and Paul. In lieu of flowers, contributions or donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choice. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625 from 3:00- 9:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Evanston, IL on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. For more information, please call 773-561-6874.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 2, 2019
