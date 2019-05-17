Home

Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
John Ziemba Obituary
Ziemba, John S., Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Olichwier); loving father of Christopher (Kathy), Tim (Lara), Jon, and Natalie; brother-in-law of Christine Cira, the late James and the late Tim Olichwier; fond uncle, cousin, and friend of many. John was a loving caregiver to many pets and a life long Sox fan. He was a member of the St. Barbara Holy Name and also an usher. Funeral Monday, May 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from Pomierski Funeral Home, 1059 W. 32nd St., to St. Barbara Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. (773) 927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2019
