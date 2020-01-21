Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cajetan Church
2445 W 112th
Chicago, IL
View Map
John Wozniak Obituary
Wozniak, John Michael Retired CPD and US Army Veteran, age 69, passed away while surrounded by family on January 18, 2020. Loving father of Nicholi (Anne), Rocky (fiancée Ashley), and Michael; cherished papa of Roman, Lucas, and Natalie; Life long companion of Marilyn Wozniak; dear brother of Marilyn (Larry), Gloria, and Dennis. Funeral to begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn, proceeding to St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W 112th, Chicago, for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 22, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 21, 2020
