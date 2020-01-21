|
|
Wozniak, John Michael Retired CPD and US Army Veteran, age 69, passed away while surrounded by family on January 18, 2020. Loving father of Nicholi (Anne), Rocky (fiancée Ashley), and Michael; cherished papa of Roman, Lucas, and Natalie; Life long companion of Marilyn Wozniak; dear brother of Marilyn (Larry), Gloria, and Dennis. Funeral to begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn, proceeding to St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W 112th, Chicago, for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 22, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 21, 2020