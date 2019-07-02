|
Weiss, John Ross "Jack" Age 92, of Evanston, at rest, June 29, 2019. Loving husband of Camille McDonald Weiss. Jack graduated from Maine East High School in Park Ridge and Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana. He was a representative in the Insurance Industry for over 50 years. He was an avid history buff and a friend to all. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sigma Chi Foundation, Attn: Millie Peterson, 1714 Hinman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201, or Hanover College, Attn: Office of Development, 517 Ball Dr., Hanover, IN 47243. Funeral information, call (847) 998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 2, 2019