Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:45 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
church of St. Bruno
John Warchol Obituary
Warchol, John Frank Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Monika (nèe Wilk); loving father of Mark, Diane (John) McDermott, and Thomas (Judith); dear grandfather of Iris; fond brother of four; beloved uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mira Zielinska for her compassionate caregiving in our time of need. Member of St. Bruno Polish Choir and the Polish National Alliance. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Saturday, October 19, 2019, 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to the church of St. Bruno. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Info, 708-839-8999 or www.zarzyckimanorchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019
