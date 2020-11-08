1/
John W. Papierz
Papierz, John W.

Age 84, late of Crest Hill passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Born in Poland, moving to Chicago, IL, in 1958, and a Resident of Carillon Lakes in Crest Hill since 2014. John was the owner and operator of Burdett Burner MFG and J.P. Engineering for many dedicated years retiring in 2008. A proud United States Army Veteran.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Julia (nee Mlekodaj). Survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Patricia (nee Kowalski) Papierz; a sister, Stella (late Tom) Kozubowski; a brother, Casmir (Teresa) Papierz; a sister-in-law, Shirley Bicknell; cherished nephews, Tom (Janine) Kozubowski and Frank (Andrea) Bicknell; adored nieces, Kasia Romanowska and Marzena Papierz. Numerous other cherished family members also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ASPCA in John's name would be greatly appreciated.

Services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel, 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL, 60441 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Dennis Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Following Mass cremation rites will be respectfully addressed, and a private inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the funeral home chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. *Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
We feel deep sorrow and recall happy times
K.C. & Teresa Papierz
Brother
