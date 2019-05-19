|
Vitello, John J. Age 95, WWII Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Marie E. (nee Pierson); loving father of C. John (Kristin), Patricia (James) Brady, Paulette (Steve) Nolfe, and the late Joseph, Michael and Martin (Deborah); cherished grandfather of five; great-grandfather of six; great-great-grandfather of four; preceded in death by 11 siblings. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home. For info., 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019