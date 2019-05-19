Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Hillside, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vitello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Vitello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Vitello Obituary
Vitello, John J. Age 95, WWII Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Marie E. (nee Pierson); loving father of C. John (Kristin), Patricia (James) Brady, Paulette (Steve) Nolfe, and the late Joseph, Michael and Martin (Deborah); cherished grandfather of five; great-grandfather of six; great-great-grandfather of four; preceded in death by 11 siblings. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home. For info., 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now