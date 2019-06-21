|
Vertucci, John Of Chicago. Beloved son of the late John "Ace" and the late Marian (nee VanDinther); loving brother of Tony, Darlene (Nick) Petrecca, Beverly (late Paul) Carparelli, James (Lola), and the late Chuckie; beloved uncle of seven nieces and nephews; great-uncle of thirteen; loved companion of his cats, Sam and Tootsie. Thank you to his special friends who were always there for him and to Journey Care Hospice. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blocks West of Mannheim Road). Interment private. Please omit flowers. For further info, call 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 21, 2019