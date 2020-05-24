John Tony Patrone
Patrone, John Tony John T. Patrone. Beloved husband of the late Barbara W. Patrone, nee Weiss. Loving father of John J. (Lisa) Patrone. Dear stepfather of Christopher Homerin and Tracey (Andrew) Brownrigg. Proud grandfather of Joseph Patrone, Matthew and Rebecca Denicola, Kathryn and Jessica Homerin, Paige and Drew Brownrigg. Fond brother of Elizabeth (the late Gene) Granby, the late Lucille (the late Harvey Sr.) Berry and the late Joseph Patrone. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation, www.sjogrens.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
May 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
