Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
1624 E. Euclid Ave
Mount Prospect, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
1624 E. Euclid Ave
Mount Prospect, IL
John Thompson

John Thompson Obituary
Thompson, John L. "Jack" Age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Prospect Heights, IL, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Jack was born in Chicago on November 5, 1938. He was a 1956 graduate of Williams Bay High School in Wisconsin. Jack was a United States Army Veteran. Longtime owner of Thompson Mechanical Corporation, a Chicago area commercial refrigeration and HVAC contracting firm. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Gisela (nee Zasowski); sons, Tevin (Janet) and Tony; grandsons, Kyle and William (Lauren); and sisters, Jill (Jim) Kaphengst and Janice (Tim) O'Brien. Fond uncle of many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lavonne (nee Archer) Thompson; and his sister, Joan Bulgrin. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1624 E. Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect, IL. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2020
