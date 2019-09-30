Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Mullen, John T. Beloved husband of Patti (nee Houtsma); brother of Michael (Susan), Brian (Patti) and the late Patrick (the late Kelly) Mullen; fond brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Retired member of I.B.E.W. Local 134. Chapel Service Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the I.B.E.W. Local 134 Helping Hands Fund, 2722 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago, IL. 60616, www.helpinghand134.org or GuildHaus, 2413 Canal St., Blue Island, IL. 60406. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 30, 2019
