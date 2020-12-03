1/
John "Skip" Studnicka
1949 - 2020
Studnicka, John "Skip"

John "Skip" Studnicka, U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam Era. Beloved husband of Kathleen, nee Charapata. Cherished father of Jay. Devoted son of the late Francis and Anna. Dear brother of the late Francis "Butch" and Patricia. Over the years he was a friend and mentor to many people. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Terrence Church for a 10:00 A.M. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Self-employed Snap-On Tool Dealer for 35 years. Member of the American Legion Post #991 and proud Union Member of Local #701. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
