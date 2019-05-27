|
|
Strus, John M. Age 96, of the East Side, Chicago, passed away on May 24, 2019. Veteran USN WWII. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Strus (nee Petric); devoted father of Joan (the late Jeff) Krillic, John (Debbie), and Michael (Cheryl) Strus; loving grandfather of Patrick (Laura) Krillic, Kevin Krillic, Marty (Becky), Maggie, Max, and Joe and Sarah Strus; caring great-grandfather of Nolan Strus; dear brother of late Harold (the late Jean) Strus, the late Dorothy (the late John) Chavka, the late Virginia, and the late Frances (the late Rudy) Novak; fond brother-in-law of Dolores (the late William) Wright; adored uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Past President of St. Florian Lodge #44 K.S.K.J. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. George Church, 9546 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home, Chicago, IL. (773) 768-8800.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2019