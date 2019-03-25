Home

Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Sobol, John Beloved husband of the late Helen B. (nee Reihel); loving father of Les, Dan (Malgorzata), Donna (Richard) Jaczak, and Johnny Sobol; dearest grandfather of Billy (Jessica) Bruno, Bobby Bruno, Denise (Bill) Perry, Rich (Jenn) Jaczak, Danny (Kristin) Jaczak, Sebastian (Frauke) Palka, Tomasz (Anna) Palka, and the late Justyna Palka; dear great-grandfather of Arabella, Alison, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Madison, Kayla, Quinn, Riley, Aaliyah and Leeona; fond brother of Olga Brown and the late Helen (Nick) Bartosh, Dorothy Sobol and Julie Dorencz; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:30 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 11:15 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. Funeral info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2019
