Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
111th & Homan Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
John Shanahan Obituary
Shanahan, John John Shanahan, age 92, born in Sologhead, Tipperary, Ireland; at rest October 24, 2019; Beloved husband of Mary Shanahan (nee Troy) for 65 years; Loving father of Kevin (Ann) Shanahan; cherished grandfather of Michael and Kathleen Shanahan; dear brother of Tommy and Ann and predeceased by Philomena, Bill, Mary, Timmy, Mick, Martin, Paddy and Christie. Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Interment private; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crisis Center of South Suburbia P.O. Box 39, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or https://www.crisisctr.org/donate-to-ccss/ For service info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
