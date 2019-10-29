|
|
Shanahan, John John Shanahan, age 92, born in Sologhead, Tipperary, Ireland; at rest October 24, 2019; Beloved husband of Mary Shanahan (nee Troy) for 65 years; Loving father of Kevin (Ann) Shanahan; cherished grandfather of Michael and Kathleen Shanahan; dear brother of Tommy and Ann and predeceased by Philomena, Bill, Mary, Timmy, Mick, Martin, Paddy and Christie. Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Interment private; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crisis Center of South Suburbia P.O. Box 39, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or https://www.crisisctr.org/donate-to-ccss/ For service info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 29, 2019