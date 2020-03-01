|
|
Ryan, John T. Retired C.P.D. Beloved Husband of Deanna, nee Jones; loving father of Jennifer Ryan and Michelle (Sean) Corry; proud grandfather of John and Patrick Corry; dear brother of Robert Ryan and the late Joanne Ryan. John was a fond cousin and uncle and a devoted friend to many. Visitation is Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Prayers at 11:30 a.m. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine, 7740 South Western, Chicago, IL 60620 for a 12:30 p.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation or Catholic Charities would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to John's family on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020