John Rush Obituary
Rush, John Thomas "Red" Age 75, of Crestwood passed away on April 28, 2019, in Palos Heights. John is survived by his spouse Joanne (Joyce) Rush and children, Robert Rush (Dana Lucenti), Barbara Rush-Ramos (Raphael Ramos), and Brian Rush (Amanda). John was a loving grandfather to Jessica, Jacob, Jayne, Brianna, Joshua, Elizabeth, Annabelle, and Colin. John was preceded in death by his parents, Marie (Kenny) Rush and James Rush; brothers, James and Kenny; and sister, Donna Steglich. John was born in Worth, Illinois, to the late Marie (Kenny) Rush and James Rush. He worked as a Lineman and was a member of I.B.E.W Local #9 for 50 Years. John loved to plant a garden each year and teach his grandchildren how to plant. John "Red" most of all enjoyed giving away his harvest to friends and visitors. At John's request there will be no funeral or wake service. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, (800) 622-8358.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 1, 2019
