Rosenthal, John A. Army Veteran, beloved husband of Rose (nee Abbott); loving father of John J., Katherine Spencer, Noreen (Steve) Hankins, Jennifer (Michael) Organ and Elizabeth (Tony) Bania; devoted grandfather of Margaret (Steven) Pride, Timothy, Anthony (Amanda), Theodore, Jonathan, Abigail, Frederico, Erin, David and Joshua; cherished great-grandfather of Brennan; fond brother of Virginia (Ron) Renaud, Margaret, Richard (Sue), Leticia (Jim) Boiani, August (Tina), Mary and the late Robert Rosenthal; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. John was a former Business Agent for Local 1546. Visitation Sunday 1:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W) to St. Symphorosa Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2019