Rodney, SVD, Fr. John 88, June 4, 1931, Chicago, IL. Devoted son of the late Onazie and Blanch (nee Young) Rodney; loving brother of Joseph, Lawrence, Edward, and Marie (Davis). Visitation, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Rodney's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019