John Robert Sawchuk
Sawchuk, John Robert

John Robert Sawchuk - 86 Died peacefully on November 1 at home with his family by his side. Beloved husband for 62 years of Carol (nee Figiel). Loving father of Daniel (Julie), Michael (Bridget), Johnny, and Lori (Ryan) Mannion. Adored grandfather of Robert (Michelle), Rebecca (Sean), Jessica, Daniel, Caley, Emma, Liam, Harper, Brayden, and Charlie. 'JoJo' to great granddaughter Madelyn. Fond brother-in-law to Barbara and John Golabek, and William and Christine Figiel. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Mary (Bud) Nowik. John enjoyed his family, friends, the casino, and bowling. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
November 5, 2020
Mr. Sawchuk was one of the best! I had a lot of good times at the Sawchuk house with Lori and her mom and dad - perhaps my favorite memories were those when I was invited to go camping at Jellystone with them. We had so much fun and I was always treated so well by them.

When I got older and bought a house of my own just around the block from the Sawchuks, I remember Mr. and Mrs Sawchuk frequently took evening walks and they always stopped to talk with us. My kids remember seeing him at church, too. Wonderful memories of a really wonderful guy!! May he rest in peace.
Monica Deak Brunell
