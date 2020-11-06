Mr. Sawchuk was one of the best! I had a lot of good times at the Sawchuk house with Lori and her mom and dad - perhaps my favorite memories were those when I was invited to go camping at Jellystone with them. We had so much fun and I was always treated so well by them.



When I got older and bought a house of my own just around the block from the Sawchuks, I remember Mr. and Mrs Sawchuk frequently took evening walks and they always stopped to talk with us. My kids remember seeing him at church, too. Wonderful memories of a really wonderful guy!! May he rest in peace.

Monica Deak Brunell