John Rapsys
1936 - 2020
Rapsys, R. John R. John Rapsys age 84. Beloved husband of the late Vida; devoted father of Ramona (Kevin), Tony (Jeannie) and Aldis; loving grandfather of Jack and Anne Toner and Lillian Rapsys; loving brother of the late Vidmantas and the late Gintautas; uncle to Vid and Ryan J. Rapsys and Ryan M. and Robin Rapsys. Funeral services private. Memorial announced at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO YOU ALL. I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU ALL. MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU. ALL MY LOVE GRAZINA JANKAUSKAITE.
grazina jankauskas
Friend
