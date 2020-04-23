Rapsys, R. John R. John Rapsys age 84. Beloved husband of the late Vida; devoted father of Ramona (Kevin), Tony (Jeannie) and Aldis; loving grandfather of Jack and Anne Toner and Lillian Rapsys; loving brother of the late Vidmantas and the late Gintautas; uncle to Vid and Ryan J. Rapsys and Ryan M. and Robin Rapsys. Funeral services private. Memorial announced at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.