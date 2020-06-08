Schall, John R. John R. Schall, beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Hogan); loving father of Mary Hall, Elizabeth (Kurt) Thiesing, John, Jr. (Therese), and the late Patricia Carriel and Walter "Terry" Schall; devoted grandfather of eight; cherished great-grandfather of 22; dearest great-great-grandfather of five. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to S-P-R-E-D Program St. Mary of Celle Parish, stmaryofcelle.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home, 708-636-2320. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 8, 2020.