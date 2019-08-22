Home

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
(815) 498-2363
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
John R. Bodnar


1942 - 2019
Bodnar, John R. Age 77, of Chicago and Somonauk, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. He was bornJuly 16, 1942 in East Chicago, IN, the son of John and Barbara (Novosel) Bodnar. He married Victoria Anne Rath in 1961. John later met Karen Gorman and they spent seven wonderful years together until her passing in 2015. He was a member of Iron Workers Union Local #1. John enjoyed playing Blackjack, bowling, and traveling all over the country. He was also an avid Chicago Bears fan and appreciated watching the games at places with cold beverages and large screens. He is survived by one son, Jeff (Angela Miller) Bodnar of Somonauk, IL; two grandchildren, Ryan (Megan Burnett) Bodnar of Glen Ellyn, IL and Scott (Kourtney) Bodnar of Batavia, IL; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Khloe; two stepchildren, Joe (Kate Evert) Sheils of Chicago, IL and Teresa (Pete Kilianek) Lewis of Chicago, IL; five step-grandchildren, Sean Lewis, Emily Lewis, Margaret Sheils, Edward Sheils, and Allison Lewis; his siblings, Linda (Ron) Latham, Loren Bodnar, and Bruce Bodnar all of IN; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tom Bodnar. Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. onSaturday, August 24, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Somonauk, IL. Memorials may be directed to the . For more information or to sign the online guest book, go towww.EighnerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 22, 2019
