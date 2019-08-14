|
Quish, Jr., John J. Age 71, US Army Veteran, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late John J., Sr. and Helen (nee Dwyer) Quish; loving brother of Anita (Albert) Johnson; proud uncle of Helen and Matthew (Meredith) Johnson. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 300 S Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or visit www.2heart.org. For more information, 708-636-1193.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 14, 2019