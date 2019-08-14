Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
10233 Central Park Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
10233 Central Park Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
John Quish Jr. Obituary
Quish, Jr., John J. Age 71, US Army Veteran, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late John J., Sr. and Helen (nee Dwyer) Quish; loving brother of Anita (Albert) Johnson; proud uncle of Helen and Matthew (Meredith) Johnson. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 300 S Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or visit www.2heart.org. For more information, 708-636-1193.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 14, 2019
