Perez, John 89 years. Korean War Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of Cecelia; father of five children; grandfather and great-grandfather; many brothers and sisters, with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019