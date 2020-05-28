Siracusa, Sr., John Patrick John Patrick Siracusa, Sr., 76, from Chicago, IL passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020, due to natural causes. John was a Vietnam Veteran and worked for more than 30 years in the greater Chicago area as a security guard, before retiring in 2009. A resident of Chicago, John was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Genevieve Church off Altgeld Street. John was a beloved partner of Marsha Hudak and was preceded in death by his loving parents, Mamie Siracusa and Charles Siracusa. He was also predeceased by his brother, Joseph Siracusa, Sr. and his previous wife, Patricia Marie Vizzone. John was a loving father to Gina Marie Siracusa-Briggs, John Patrick Siracusa, Jr. (Glenn), and Jason Peter Siracusa (Andrea). John was a caring grandfather to Alexandra Briggs and Zachary Briggs. John is also survived by his nephew, Joseph Siracusa, Jr., his niece, Tina Navarro (Armando), son-in-law Dave Briggs, and Nicholas Vizzone. A brief visitation, with guest limitations, will be held May 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home, 3224 W. Montrose Avenue, Chicago. No service to follow, cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John to the Archdiocese of Chicago are appreciated. Donations may be made online at https://giving.archchicago.org/. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2020.