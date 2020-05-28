me and john would always play cards and play all types of board games.he was like an uncle to me.he was a noble,kind and good hearted man.he loved to eat just like me.i could always talk to him when ever i was feeling down and then he would always give good advice.he wanted to ride my bike it was hilarious.he was a very careing person.we would talk about everything .anything from him in the army to his favorite TV shows.he told me this story about him when he was a security guard.he said one night i got out i saw a huge rat and it was coming towards me.i started laughing so hard.he loved his twilight zone shows and other classic shows.

i will miss you john thank you for always brightening up peoples day.

johan sanchez

Friend