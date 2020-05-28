John Patrick Siracusa Sr.
Siracusa, Sr., John Patrick

John Patrick Siracusa, Sr., 76, from Chicago, IL passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020, due to natural causes. John was a Vietnam Veteran and worked for more than 30 years in the greater Chicago area as a security guard, before retiring in 2009. A resident of Chicago, John was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Genevieve Church off Altgeld Street.

John was a beloved partner of Marsha Hudak and was preceded in death by his loving parents, Mamie Siracusa and Charles Siracusa. He was also predeceased by his brother, Joseph Siracusa, Sr. and his previous wife, Patricia Marie Vizzone. John was a loving father to Gina Marie Siracusa-Briggs, John Patrick Siracusa, Jr. (Glenn), and Jason Peter Siracusa (Andrea). John was a caring grandfather to Alexandra Briggs and Zachary Briggs. John is also survived by his nephew, Joseph Siracusa, Jr., his niece, Tina Navarro (Armando), son-in-law Dave Briggs, and Nicholas Vizzone.

A brief visitation, with guest limitations, will be held May 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home, 3224 W. Montrose Avenue, Chicago. No service to follow, cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John to the Archdiocese of Chicago are appreciated. Donations may be made online at https://giving.archchicago.org/.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Benson Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Benson Family Funeral Home
3224 W Montrose Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
773-478-5800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
he played card games with me and my brother for hours. he tried to ride my bike for 1 second then fell down. he went out to eat a lot. he had forida teamed cards. he talked about vacation.
Landis Verdeja
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
me and john would always play cards and play all types of board games.he was like an uncle to me.he was a noble,kind and good hearted man.he loved to eat just like me.i could always talk to him when ever i was feeling down and then he would always give good advice.he wanted to ride my bike it was hilarious.he was a very careing person.we would talk about everything .anything from him in the army to his favorite TV shows.he told me this story about him when he was a security guard.he said one night i got out i saw a huge rat and it was coming towards me.i started laughing so hard.he loved his twilight zone shows and other classic shows.
i will miss you john thank you for always brightening up peoples day.
johan sanchez
Friend
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marlene Siracusa DeCianni
Family
May 27, 2020
Very nice person and neighbor.
Margarita y familia
Neighbor
