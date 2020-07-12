1/
John Patrick Healy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Healy, John Patrick John Patrick Healy, age 73 of Chicago, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. He is now joyfully reunited with his beloved wife, Sheryl, and his parents Edward and Mae. Patrick was the loving father of Margaret (Tim Powers), Michael (Jennifer), and Brian, and grandfather to Eve and Clyde. He was dear brother to Mary Ann (the late R.J.) Sullivan, and fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Patrick will be remembered by all who knew him for his intelligence, kindness, and keen sense of humor. Memorial will be held at a later date. Private Interment will take place in Coloma, Michigan. Patrick was a prominent attorney known for landmark victories in plaintiff action against Continental Bank, and as the first litigator in County history to successfully utilize a reconstructed fire engine facsimile exhibit in a courtroom maneuver. A long time President of the Notre Dame Club of Chicago, Patrick was also a founding member of the Diogenes Society. He will be remembered fondly through memory, kinship, diction and grammar. A gout survivor (until recently), Patrick was the beneficiary of exceedingly gracious care and support in his final years from various friends, loved ones, and most of all his daughter Margaret. Funeral Info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved