Healy, John Patrick John Patrick Healy, age 73 of Chicago, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. He is now joyfully reunited with his beloved wife, Sheryl, and his parents Edward and Mae. Patrick was the loving father of Margaret (Tim Powers), Michael (Jennifer), and Brian, and grandfather to Eve and Clyde. He was dear brother to Mary Ann (the late R.J.) Sullivan, and fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Patrick will be remembered by all who knew him for his intelligence, kindness, and keen sense of humor. Memorial will be held at a later date. Private Interment will take place in Coloma, Michigan. Patrick was a prominent attorney known for landmark victories in plaintiff action against Continental Bank, and as the first litigator in County history to successfully utilize a reconstructed fire engine facsimile exhibit in a courtroom maneuver. A long time President of the Notre Dame Club of Chicago, Patrick was also a founding member of the Diogenes Society. He will be remembered fondly through memory, kinship, diction and grammar. A gout survivor (until recently), Patrick was the beneficiary of exceedingly gracious care and support in his final years from various friends, loved ones, and most of all his daughter Margaret. Funeral Info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
