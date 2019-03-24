|
Pastwa, John E. "Jack" Age 91, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 68 years to Genevieve (nee Wagner); loving father of Daniel (Bill) Pastwa, Mickey Pastwa, Michele (Michael) Detlefsen, and the late John Alan Pastwa; cherished grandfather of Valerie Pastwa, twins, John and Nick Pastwa, Magan, Chloe, and Michael Detlefsen; dear brother of Jeanne Fassett, the late Marie (the late Tom) Porter, and the late Patricia Fiene; fond brother-in-law of Nick (Elsie) Wagner; and preceded in death by Rose (the late Angelo) Bellina, Ann (the late Ed) McGovern, Lorraine (the late Fran) Hetfleisch, and MaryLou (the late Mike) Burmas; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem), Orland Park, IL, to St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Memorials to or preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. Funeral info: (708) 532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019