John P. "Jack" Quinn
Quinn, John P. "Jack"

Devoted husband of Ellen, nee Clarke, for 57 years; Loving father of the late Ellen, the late Johnny, Terry (Julie) Quinn, Mimi (Al) Zaleski, Cathy Quinn, Tim (Lori) Quinn, and Sharon (Bryan) Bojan; Proud Poppy of Mary Ellen, Molly, Alex, Lizzie, Johnny, Jack, Timbo, Annie, Ryan, Maggie, Brendan, Kelly, Timmy, Emily, and Kaylie; Dear brother of the late William (Margaret) Quinn, Thomas (late Diane) (Jane) Quinn, Robert (Karen) Quinn, Colleen (Marty) Tangney, and the late Kathleen Quinn; Cherished brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many; Longtime and beloved "Coach Quinn" at Visitation, Nativity of Our Lord, St. Rita Grammar School and St. Rita High School; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL; Mass 10:00 a.m.; A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/quinn; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
