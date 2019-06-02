|
|
Korean War Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Graves); loving father of Kathleen (Jim) Schultz, Christopher (Monica), Terry (Shirley), Ann, James (Carol), Mary, Brian (Valerie) and the late John P. Murphy; dear grandfather of Daniel (Sara), Jason (Jessica), Jim (Samantha), Sarah (Dan), C.J., Erika, Keith, Jessica (Jeff), Katie and Kelly; dearest great-grandfather of eight; fond brother of Theresa Janks and Frances Hayes.
Visitation Monday 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from June 2 to June 3, 2019