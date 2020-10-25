Little, John P.
John P. Little; beloved son of Rose M. nee O'Donnell and the late John L.; loving nephew of Thomas (the late Adonai), Margaret Dunn, the late John O'Donnell, James O'Donnell, and Joseph (the late Elaine) O'Donnell; cherished grand nephew of the late Delia Keegan and Anna Lee; dear grandson of the late Patrick and Mary O'Donnell of Carna and Rosmuc, Co. Galway, Ireland and the late Perry and Elizabeth Little of Co. Kerry, Ireland; fond cousin and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday 10-11 AM at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4646 N. Austin Ave. Mass 11 AM. *Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required and space is limited. If attending the Visitation, please plan to stay for Mass.* Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
