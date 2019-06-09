|
|
Osicek, John F. Age 63. Devoted husband of Debra (nee Orlando); beloved father of Taylor Osicek; beloved son of the late Flory and the late Olga Osicek; dear brother of Catherine (Joseph) Ellyin and Ronald (Susan) Osicek; fond uncle of Alex, Lily, Erin (Will), Matthew, Emily and Alison (Paul). Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Family and friends to meet Monday at St. Mary's Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery. John was an avid golfer, history buff and spent many years coaching in youth sports. In lieu of flowers, donations to , , would be appreciated. Info, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019