Olsen, John B. Age 69, of Oak Lawn, IL died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 22, 2020. Loving and caring husband of 44 years to Judi (nee Hart); beloved father of Greg (special friend Hillary) and Adrienne (John Garvin) and adoring and doting grandfather of Jack, Ella and Nathan Garvin; brother of Bruce (Elaine), uncle of Tim (Kristin) and Eric; great-uncle of Isabelle Olsen; son of the late Bernard and June (nee Engstrom) Olsen; also survived by uncles Leo and Paul Engstrom. John will be missed by many cousins and countless friends, especially David Couick. A dedicated 30-year employee of Walgreen Co. as chief pharmacist. John was an avid Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks fan. He enjoyed spending time at the original family homestead on the Kankakee River in Momence, IL. John was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was very active in the military collectibles community. He was truly a great man and our hearts are broken. No services will be held due to the current health crisis. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in John's name may be sent to The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois 640 N. LaSalle Dr. Suite 280 Chicago, IL 60654 or s Family Support 11218 John Balt Blvd. Suite 103 Omaha, NE 68137. Arrangements Entrusted by Marin Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Chicago, IL. marinfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020