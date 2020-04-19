John O'Connor
O'Connor, John Age 90, US. Army Veteran. Devoted husband of Joan nee Gierhahn. Beloved father of Jan (the late Bruce) Tyda, Susan (Louis) Liotine, Thomas (Brenda) O'Connor and Michael O'Connor. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Julie (Mike) Gentile, Anne Liotine, Emilie Liotine, John Paul O'Connor, Charlie O'Connor, William Lee, Deanna Higgins, Lauren O'Connor, Krissy O'Connor and Kevin O'Connor and great-grandfather of Vincent and Grace Gentile, James and Alex Lee. Dear brother of the late Mary Ruth Watts and the late Anna Diehl. Due to current health guidance, all services and interment at Maryhill Cemetery will be private. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Baptist Village appreciated. For info:708-456-8300.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.
