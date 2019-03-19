Home

St John Fisher Church
10234 S Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL 60655
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10200 S. Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10200 S. Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL
John O'Connor Obituary
O'Connor, John J. Age 82, born in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland. Devoted husband of 57 years to Mary "Murph" (nee Murphy); loving father of Linda (Bob) Winslow and Maureen (Billy) Hayes; proud grandfather of Griffin, Justin, and Quinn Winslow, and Mia, Hugh, and Keira Hayes; beloved brother of the late Nora (Richard) Curtin, Michael "Buddy" (Kathleen) O'Connor, Dolores (the late Joseph) Carroll, Oliver (Honor) O'Connor, Jennifer (Noel) Broderick, Louise (Richard) Kasprzyk, Roger (Elizabeth) O'Connor, and the late Elizabeth O'Connor; fond brother-in-law of the late Patrick "Paddy" Murphy, Cathleen "Cait" (late James) Rowan, the late Bridget "Bridie" (Ron) Cummins, and John (Mary) Murphy; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud U.S Army Medic who loved his adopted country. Visitation at St. John Fisher Church, 10200 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2019
