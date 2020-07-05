1/
John Naujokas
Naujokas, John We celebrate the life of John Naujokas, proud Army Vietnam Veteran, dedicated Chicago Policeman, who passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. John was the beloved husband of Mary, nee Windle; adored father of Nicole ( Frank) Mattaliano, Joseph Naujokas and Julie (Tom) Vlahos; devoted grandfather of Bella Mattaliano and George and John Vlahos. John was preceded in death by his siblings, Gus, Erna and Kestutis. He will be lovingly remembered by his brother in-law and sister-in-law, John and Diane Windle and his many nieces, nephews and friends. " As our guardian angel, in heaven, he now joined his "father-in-law" and pal " Boppa" John Windle." After 30 years, John retired from the Chicago Police Department, Crime Lab. A private memorial visitation has been held. His absence is a silent grief, his life a beautiful memory. Condolences may be sent to John's family on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
