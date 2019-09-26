|
DES PLAINES Nankervis, Commander John Thomas U.S. Navy (Retired) passed away surrounded by family on September 22, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Married to the love of his life, Audrey Norlin Nankervis for 61 years; father of four children, John T. Nankervis, Jr., James M. Nankervis, Jeffrey C. Nankervis [deceased] and Katherine Nankervis O'Connell; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of one. Born August 18, 1936 in Winnebago, MN to John S. and Mary G. Nankervis and survived by sisters, Mary Nan McHose, Susan Ryder, Cecilia Hartman and Ann Milner. John lived his adult life in the Chicago area. He was a highly-respected swim coach and YMCA/AAU swim meet official for many years helping thousands of youngsters learn life lessons while improving their teamwork and athletic skills. A community activist for 60 years, he served as Maine Township Fire Commissioner, President of Ballard Acres Civic Association, President of Maine East High School Music and Athletic Boosters, national and local election official, Church Lay Leader, volunteered at PADS, sang in church choir, and performed in local theater and musical productions. A 34-year U.S. Navy veteran, he rose from seaman recruit to Commander and was selected to Command a Navy Reserve public affairs unit based in Milwaukee, WI. As a Navy Reservist, John served on numerous ships at sea from the South Pacific to the North Atlantic and planned many national level events. Navy League, Naval Order Historical Society, Naval Reserve Association provided John opportunities to continue to serve those who serve others. A member of "Men Off-Campus" at Northwestern University he graduated with a degree in Radio/TV/Film (1961) and a Marketing MBA (1971). He enjoyed taking family vacations all over the USA and overseas. His passions were family, friends, photography, music (voice), scuba diving and coaching swimming. He will be remembered by friends and family for his good nature, love of life, wry humor, bad puns, superb photography, athletic prowess, story-telling, musical abilities, and dedication to family and community. He always had a smile and a cheerful hello for every person he met every day. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., September 28, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Des Plaines; 668 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL 60016 followed by a social gathering for one and all to remember John from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at: Hackney's On Lake, 1514 E Lake Ave., Glenview, IL 60025, (847) 724-7171. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers, may be made in John's name to Rainbow Hospice: On-line donation form https://rainbowhospice.org/make-a-gift/donate-now; donations can be mailed to: Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, P.O. Box 74008824, Chicago, IL 60674-8824; Or the First United Methodist Church of Des Plaines, 668 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60016, 847-827-5561, www.fumcdp.org, Online giving available via https://www.fumcdp.org/giving.html - Go to E-giving.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 26, 2019