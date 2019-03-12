Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
Murray, John "Jack" Age 78. Beloved husband of June nee McGrail; dear father of Julie (Bill) DeCero and Maureen (John) Hughes; loving grandfather of Annie, Erin and Libby DeCero and Emma and Seamus Hughes. Son of the late James and Rose. Brother of Tom (Judy), Jim (Ann), Jerry (Elaine), Rosemary, and Bob (Linda). Member of Pipefitters Local 597. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 p.m., at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 w.) in Hickory Hills. Funeral Mass Friday, 11 a.m., at St. Patricia Church. Interment private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2019
