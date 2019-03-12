|
|
Murray, John "Jack" Age 78. Beloved husband of June nee McGrail; dear father of Julie (Bill) DeCero and Maureen (John) Hughes; loving grandfather of Annie, Erin and Libby DeCero and Emma and Seamus Hughes. Son of the late James and Rose. Brother of Tom (Judy), Jim (Ann), Jerry (Elaine), Rosemary, and Bob (Linda). Member of Pipefitters Local 597. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 p.m., at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 w.) in Hickory Hills. Funeral Mass Friday, 11 a.m., at St. Patricia Church. Interment private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2019