Moran, John Patrick "Guy" Age 76, of Oak Lawn (formerly of Lemont), passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, at his residence with his loving family. John was the longtime loving friend and companion to Marguerite Harrington; beloved father to Brian (Lyn) Moran, Sharon (Richard) Sofiak, Kathleen (Michael) Motola, and Kevin (Danielle) Moran; proud grandfather to Courtney, Brenna, Luke, Kacie, Madeline, Collin, Marina, Bridget, Ian, Matthew, and Giuliana; cherished brother to Martin (Rose) Moran, the late Patricia (Bernie) McCarthy; Michael (Cheryl) Moran, and James (Katherine) Moran. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Rita of Cascia High School and a retired member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #73. Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453), and again from 8:30 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, until time of prayers at 9:00 a.m., then proceeding immediately for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia High School Shrine. He will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 3, 2019