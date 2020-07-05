1/
John Michael Seiwert
Seiwert, John Michael "Junkyard" John Michael Seiwert, of Orland Park, IL, passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in Chicago, IL on May 18, 1951. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Ann, his son, John Paul, grandson Alexander George, former spouse, Christine Seiwert (nee Labedz), and granddog, Chezny poo-poo. Preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Anne (nee Lamlech) and brother Ronald. John had many hobbies and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a lifelong member of the Bass and Gill Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. His other passions included cars and motorcycles. He was a member of the Chicago Eagles motorcycle club and a proud supporter of the NRA. Although John was not a veteran, he was a true American Patriot. He was a retired Cook County Corrections Officer. Due to today's environment, services will be private. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
